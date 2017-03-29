NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

76ers Sales Team Shaves Simmons, Saric And More Into Heads

March 29, 2017 11:18 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers sales team celebrated reaching their goal in the oddest of ways.

The ticket sales team apparently “crushed their goal” of 2,800 full season ticket packages. As a result, senior vice president of ticket sales Jake Reynolds shaved a picture of Ben Simmons into his head!

Simmons appreciated the haircut!

💈💈

A post shared by Ben Simmons (@bensimmons) on

Reynolds’ team joined him, getting Dario Saric and other Sixers things shaved into their heads.

And to cap off the day, the Sixers beat the Nets. 

