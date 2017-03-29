76ers Sales Team Shaves Simmons, Saric And More Into Heads

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers sales team celebrated reaching their goal in the oddest of ways.
The ticket sales team apparently “crushed their goal” of 2,800 full season ticket packages. As a result, senior vice president of ticket sales Jake Reynolds shaved a picture of Ben Simmons into his head!
Simmons appreciated the haircut!
Reynolds’ team joined him, getting Dario Saric and other Sixers things shaved into their heads.
And to cap off the day, the Sixers beat the Nets.