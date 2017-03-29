5 Indicted After Woman, Son Were Kidnapped In Wildwood: Police

CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. (CBS)—Authorities in Cape May County have indicted five people on charges of kidnapping in connection to an incident that took place back on February 5, 2017.
It happened around 9:02 p.m. when police say a woman and her 1-year-old child were removed from a location and held against their will inside a home in Wildwood.
Both victims were able to escape and call police.
Police have indicted five people on charges of kidnapping:
- Jennyvon M. Vasquez,31, of Ewing, NJ
- Jason E. Rue,34, of Ewing, NJ
- Jose A. Hernandez, 19, of Wildwood
- Jonathan Ortiz, 30, of Wildwood
- Kathleen Vasquez, 49, of Wildwood
All five suspects are facing a long list of other charges, including aggravated assault, burglary, theft, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and hindering apprehension.
Cape May County Prosecutor Robert Taylor advises that persons convicted of a first degree crime are subject to a term of imprisonment of 10 to 20 years in New Jersey State Prison, persons convicted of a second degree crime are subject to a term of imprisonment of 5 to 10 years; and persons convicted of a third degree crime are subject to a term of imprisonment of 3 to 5 years.
It’s still unclear if the woman knew the five suspects involved.