Zeoli Show Log 03.28.17

3pm- The House Freedom Caucus continues to bear a majority of the blame for healthcare reform failing to pass in the House.
3:10pm- Rep. Devin Nunes says he believes that House Democrats want him to resign because he is effective and getting to the bottom of things.
3:20pm-Donald Trump’s presidency has led to record high ratings for Fox News.
3:25pm- Lawrence O’Donnell calls Donald Trump the laziest, most ignorant president in the history of the nation.
3:30pm- While on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Mika Brzezinski attacked Rep. Raul Labrador over paid family leave at the small business he owned. Rep. Labrador stated he had been invited on the show to discuss healthcare, not his small business.
3:40pm- President Donald Trump fights back against over regulation and embraces coal.
4:30pm- According to a new study, there is no cognitive benefit to breast feeding.
5pm- Despite not having a majority in the Senate, the Democrat party has successfully delayed a vote on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.
5:10pm- Chris Matthews compared Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner to Uday and Qusay Hussein.
5:15pm- Sheriff David Clarke, Sheriff of Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, joins the show to discuss his new book Cop Under Fire: Moving Beyond Hashtags of Race, Crime and Politics for a Better America.
5:40pm- CNN’s Angela Rye claims that Barack Obama had to be comparable to Jesus in order to avoid criticisms.