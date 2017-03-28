Weal leads Flyers past Senators 3-2 in shootout 

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jordan Weal scored the only shootout goal after tying the game late in the third period to lift the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.
Brayden Schenn also scored for the Flyers, a long shot to make the playoffs with six games remaining. Philadelphia began the day six points out of a postseason spot but needing to jump four teams.
The Senators, making their second stop on a five-game road trip, entered three points behind first-place Montreal in the Atlantic Division and five points in front of Toronto.
Kyle Turris had a goal and an assist, and Erik Karlsson also scored for Ottawa.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.