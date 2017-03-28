8th Annual RMHC Telethon: More Than $1.2 Million Raised | #RMHCCBS3 | Bidding For Good | Photos 

Weal leads Flyers past Senators 3-2 in shootout 

March 28, 2017 10:22 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jordan Weal scored the only shootout goal after tying the game late in the third period to lift the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.

Brayden Schenn also scored for the Flyers, a long shot to make the playoffs with six games remaining. Philadelphia began the day six points out of a postseason spot but needing to jump four teams.

The Senators, making their second stop on a five-game road trip, entered three points behind first-place Montreal in the Atlantic Division and five points in front of Toronto.

Kyle Turris had a goal and an assist, and Erik Karlsson also scored for Ottawa.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

52nd ACM Awards
Getaway Guide To Senior Discounts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia