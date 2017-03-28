Villanova Still Rolling In WNIT

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are just four teams still standing in the WNIT and one of them hails from the Main Line.

The Villanova Wildcats have won four road games in a row in the WNIT and on Wednesday night they will visit Michigan in the semifinals.

The Wildcats road wins in the tourney have come at Princeton, Drexel, James Madison and most recently Indiana. The Wildcats beat the Hoosiers on Sunday 69-57 in Bloomington.

“They’ve grown up a lot in the last couple of weeks,” Villanova head coach Harry Perretta tells KYW Newsradio about his team. “I am amazed – and they’re all close games that we’re winning, too – that they are able to make the right plays at the end of the game, just make a shot when we need to make a shot. That’s impressive when you’re playing on the road all the time.”

Listen to the entire interview with Villanova head coach Harry Perretta:

Junior guard Alex Louin had 18 points and nine rebounds in the win over Indiana and she says the Wildcats have relished putting together this postseason run on the road.

“We’ve played in some pretty cool environments,” she tells KYW Newsradio. “Indiana I think had almost 5,000 people. So the adverse environments have kind of helped us bring energy and stuff like that.”

Listen to the entire interview with Villanova’s Alex Louin:

The Wildcats are now 20-14 on the season. They have won 16 of 22 since a 4-8 start. Louin talks about what’s clicked here as of late.

“I would say probably our defense and we’ve been shooting the ball pretty well,” she says. “So those things have definitely helped us.”

Michigan is 26-9 on the season and an impressive 18-1 at home in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines have defeated Kent State, Wright State, St. John’s and Virginia Tech to get here.

“I can tell you they’re pretty good,” Perretta says of the Wolverines. “I don’t how they did not make the NCAA Tournament. They finished third in the Big Ten and their RPI was like in twenties and they did not make the NCAA Tournament. I don’t know why. If you look at their games in the WNIT, they’re pretty much killing everybody. I can just tell you they’re extremely talented and extremely difficult to beat, especially at their place.”

The other WNIT semifinal will feature Washington State and Georgia Tech. The winners will meet for the WNIT title on Sunday.

Villanova and Michigan get underway at 7:00pm on Wednesday night.