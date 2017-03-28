Travelers Weigh In After Teens Wearing Leggings Are Barred From United Flight

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–When you’re headed for airline departures, how do you dress?

“I dress nice, I guess,” said Brad Harrison, in town from Memphis, TN.

“Professional, conservative,” said Bernadine Byrd of Newark, NJ.

“Casually, unless I’m flying for business or something,” explained John Cooper, from Salt Lake City, UT.

South Jersey native Kenyetta Murphy-Cheatham added, “I just want to be comfortable.”

These days, just about anything goes. From jeans and sneakers to yoga pants and flip flops.

So, why were two teenagers and a 10-year-old banned from a United flight for wearing leggings?

Teens Wearing Leggings Barred From United Flight, Sparking Twitter Backlash

“Children are children, I wouldn’t be offended if they were in leggings,” said Byrd.

“To me, it seems strange and I wonder… Am I missing something here?” asked Morgan.

Turns out, the girls were flying on employee travel passes, which means they fly for a fraction of the cost, but agree to a certain dress code. It’s one which prohibits form-fitting spandex, but allows jeans and shorts.

“We could get into a whole sexism thing on that topic, but, I think it’s their company, they have the right to put it into place,” said Morgan.

“That changes my opinion. I think you should follow their guidelines if that’s what you agreed to do,” said Byrd.

Some on social media still weren’t having it. Comedian Seth Rogen wrote “We here at @united are just trying to police the attire of the daughters of our employees! That’s all! Cool, right?”

We here at @united are just trying to police the attire of the daughters of our employees! That's all! Cool, right? https://t.co/xGyL4IAslE — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 26, 2017

So, should the airline known for its “friendly skies” ease up on its dress code or should we raise the bar of how we represent ourselves in flight?

“I personally don’t like to see every little crevice and cut that a person has,” said Byrd. “I think we take relaxation a little too far.”

Morgan countered, “The seating is tight, you can’t dress in these super nice clothes and sit in these tiny little cramped positions for hours and hours.”

“You could, but it would be miserable,” said Cooper.