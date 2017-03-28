The Dom Giordano Show: John Ciotta | March 28

9:00-President Trump expected to sign an executive order dismantling the Obama administration’s environmental regulations.
9:35-Temple University condemning a recent trend of “racist” stickers planted throughout the campus.
10:00-Attorney Jeff Sessions’ warning to all Sanctuary Cities.
10:45-Musician and comedian, John Ciotta, joined discussing his relationship with President Trump and upcoming show in Atlantic City
11:00-Why the outrage over Philadelphia teacher pensions?
11:20-President Trump reported to throw out the first pitch at the Washington Nationals opener.
11:35-A prom lottery.