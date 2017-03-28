8th Annual RMHC Telethon: Details | #RMHCCBS3 | Bidding For Good | Photos | Call 1-844-977-CBS3 To Donate

The Dom Giordano Show: John Ciotta | March 28

March 28, 2017 11:39 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-President Trump expected to sign an executive order dismantling the Obama administration’s environmental regulations.

9:35-Temple University condemning a recent trend of “racist” stickers planted throughout the campus.

10:00-Attorney Jeff Sessions’ warning to all Sanctuary Cities.

10:45-Musician and comedian, John Ciotta, joined discussing his relationship with President Trump and upcoming show in Atlantic City

11:00-Why the outrage over Philadelphia teacher pensions?

11:20-President Trump reported to throw out the first pitch at the Washington Nationals opener.

11:35-A prom lottery.

