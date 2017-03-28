8th Annual RMHC Telethon: Details | #RMHCCBS3 | Bidding For Good | Photos | Call 1-844-977-CBS3 To Donate

Shooting Leaves Father In Critical Condition After He Confronts Son’s Suspected Robber

March 28, 2017 7:28 AM By Trang Do
Filed Under: shooting, Trang Do, West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 37-year-old father is recovering from two gunshot wounds to the face after Philadelphia Police say he confronted a man who robbed his son.

The shooting happened on the 6100 block of Market Street around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say a 15-year-old boy went home and told his father someone robbed him of $40 near 62nd and Market just after midnight.

The father then reportedly went to the intersection to confront the robber. Police said the man pulled out a gun and shot the father twice in the face.

Officers rushed the him to Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition. He is expected to survive.

Police cameras captured the shooter running north on 62nd Street.

Investigators describe the suspect as wearing blue or dark colored clothing, about 5’9 tall, and weighing between 140-150 pounds.

More from Trang Do
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Senior Discounts
RMHC Telethon: Bidding For Good
DIY St. Patrick’s Day Party Guide

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia