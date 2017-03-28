Shooting Leaves Father In Critical Condition After He Confronts Son’s Suspected Robber

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 37-year-old father is recovering from two gunshot wounds to the face after Philadelphia Police say he confronted a man who robbed his son.
The shooting happened on the 6100 block of Market Street around 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Police say a 15-year-old boy went home and told his father someone robbed him of $40 near 62nd and Market just after midnight.
The father then reportedly went to the intersection to confront the robber. Police said the man pulled out a gun and shot the father twice in the face.
Officers rushed the him to Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition. He is expected to survive.
Police cameras captured the shooter running north on 62nd Street.
Investigators describe the suspect as wearing blue or dark colored clothing, about 5’9 tall, and weighing between 140-150 pounds.