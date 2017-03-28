Judge Rules Philly DA Seth Williams’ Case Will Last 2 Weeks Or More

By CBS 3’s Joe Holden and KYW Newsradio’s Kristen Johanson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In an order filed Tuesday morning, a federal judge said he will allow for an unusually lengthy trial for Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams’ case.

It’s been one week since Philadelphia’s top law enforcer was indicted on corruption and bribery charges.

Judge Paul Diamond — who will oversee Williams’ case — ruled that because of the prosecution’s evidence, the span of Williams’ trial will go far beyond the perimeter set by the Speedy Trial Act, which gives guidelines to the length of a trial.

In a motion filed by the government, it shows a trial would last two weeks or more as 80,000 pages of documents are expected to be introduced, along with 300,000 emails obtained during the investigation.

In addition, 200 witness statement will be produced, along with 17 transcripts of grand jury testimony.

Prosecutors accuse Williams of soliciting and accepting gifts, vacations, and cash for years, in exchange for official action.

Williams is also charged with defrauding a nursing home that was caring for a relative of his.

The case against the district attorney has been described as “unusual and complex” due to the nature and extent of illegal activity charged.

The court is going to hear arguments on why Williams’ present attorney, Michael Diamondstein, should be able to withdraw from the case.

In a court filing, Diamondstein indicated he has conflicts in representing Williams, and doesn’t believe Williams would be able to pay him.

A start date for the trial has not yet been set.

Williams has pleaded not guilty.