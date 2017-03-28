8th Annual RMHC Telethon: More Than $1.2 Million Raised | #RMHCCBS3 | Bidding For Good | Photos 

Rider University Is Looking To Sell Its Music College

March 28, 2017 9:13 PM

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey university wants to sell its music college to another institution.

Rider University President Gregory Dell’Omo announced Tuesday that an outside firm has been hired to seek a buyer for the Westminster Choir College and its 23-acre campus in Princeton. He said another option is to sell the school to a buyer who will move the school to its own campus.

World Video Game Hall Of Fame Names 2017 Finalists 

The move comes as Rider continues efforts to boost enrollment and faces a potential $13 million shortfall by 2019.

Rider officials had also been considering a plan to move the music school to the university’s main campus in Lawrenceville. But choir college students and other supporters have said Rider doesn’t have the necessary facilities in Lawrenceville to house the school, which has roughly 460 students.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

52nd ACM Awards
Getaway Guide To Senior Discounts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia