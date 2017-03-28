Report: Kings Deny Interest In Ex-Sixers GM Sam Hinkie

8th Annual RMHC Telethon: Details | #RMHCCBS3 | Bidding For Good | Photos | Call 1-844-977-CBS3 To Donate

March 28, 2017 8:01 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Sam Hinkie, sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The best move Sam Hinkie made as general manager of the Sixers was arguably his creative trade with the Kings where he received three players, two pick swaps, and a future first-round pick.

Now, according to reports, the Kings are interested in hiring the ex-Sixers GM.

However, the Kings have reportedly denied their interest in Hinkie.

Recently, Kings GM Vlade Divac controversially traded star center DeMarcus Cousins to the Pelicans.

At 29-45, the Kings currently have the 8th worst record in the NBA. The Sixers, at 27-46, have the fifth worst record. Thanks to aforementioned trade Hinkie made, the Sixers can swap first-round picks with the Kings this season and also own Sacramento’s 2019 first-round pick (unprotected).

 

