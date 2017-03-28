Report: Kings Deny Interest In Ex-Sixers GM Sam Hinkie

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The best move Sam Hinkie made as general manager of the Sixers was arguably his creative trade with the Kings where he received three players, two pick swaps, and a future first-round pick.

Now, according to reports, the Kings are interested in hiring the ex-Sixers GM.

Story posting now: League sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me that the Kings have received permission to speak to former Sixers GM Sam Hinkie. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) March 27, 2017

Kings owner Vivek Ranadive has been quietly searching for an executive to place over Vlade Divac, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) March 27, 2017

However, the Kings have reportedly denied their interest in Hinkie.

Statement from Kings on ESPN's Sam Hinkie report:

"The Kings are not hiring Sam Hinkie and have no plans to bring anyone in above Vlade." — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) March 28, 2017

Recently, Kings GM Vlade Divac controversially traded star center DeMarcus Cousins to the Pelicans.

At 29-45, the Kings currently have the 8th worst record in the NBA. The Sixers, at 27-46, have the fifth worst record. Thanks to aforementioned trade Hinkie made, the Sixers can swap first-round picks with the Kings this season and also own Sacramento’s 2019 first-round pick (unprotected).