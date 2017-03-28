8th Annual RMHC Telethon: Details | #RMHCCBS3 | Bidding For Good | Photos | 1-844-977-CBS3

Police: Caretaker Charged After Toddler Found Dead In West Oak Lane

March 28, 2017 1:37 PM
Filed Under: Death, toddler, West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a caretaker has been arrested and charged after a toddler was found dead in West Oak Lane last week.

Authorities say 22-year-old Jedayah Nesmith is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, recklessly endangering another person, concealing child death and abuse of a corpse.

Police: Young Child Found Dead Inside Home

The child, identified by police as 2-year-old Azim Jones-Fearon, was found dead in the home on the 7100 block of North 15th Street last Wednesday night.

Police say he was naked and emaciated.

His cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy. The investigation is ongoing.

