Police: Barricade Situation Declared After Man Shot On Philly Highway

March 28, 2017 5:35 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—City police are searching for a suspect after they say a man was shot on the highway on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 4 p.m. on North 17th Street near West Susquehanna Avenue.

At the scene police found a 17-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip.

Police say a possible suspect was seen running into an apartment building in the 2100 block of North 17th Street.

The shooting victim was transported by a private vehicle to Temple Hospital. He’s listed in critical condition.

A barricade situation has been declared.

Police say due to the ongoing situation, the Duckery School at 1501 Diamond St. was placed on lockdown  at 4:10 p.m.

This story will be updated.

