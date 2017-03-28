Police: Barricade Situation Declared After Man Shot On Philly Highway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—City police are searching for a suspect after they say a man was shot on the highway on Tuesday afternoon.
It happened just before 4 p.m. on North 17th Street near West Susquehanna Avenue.
At the scene police found a 17-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip.
Police say a possible suspect was seen running into an apartment building in the 2100 block of North 17th Street.
The shooting victim was transported by a private vehicle to Temple Hospital. He’s listed in critical condition.
A barricade situation has been declared.
Police say due to the ongoing situation, the Duckery School at 1501 Diamond St. was placed on lockdown at 4:10 p.m.
This story will be updated.