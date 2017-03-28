PA Senate Revives Bill On Challenges To Local Gun Laws

HARRISBURG, PA (CBS) — A state Senate committee has again advanced legislation to revive a law – struck down by a court ruling – that made it easier for gun rights activists, and groups to sue municipalities like Philadelphia that enact their own gun laws.

In the first few months of their new two-year session, state lawmakers have been hitting the reset button on legislation that failed to get final action in the last session.

In this case, it’s a gun law that was struck down not over the issue of whether municipalities have the right to pass their own gun laws or who has standing to sue, but because it was inserted into a bill on an unrelated subject.

ALSO READ: City Council Begins Budget Hearings Amid Many Uncertainties

Lackawanna County Democrat John Blake addressed the Senate Local Government Committee Tuesday morning before it voted to again to advance legislation that would reinstate the law.

“When I consider the things that our local governments are facing, I’m not sure why we’re taking up this measure, but I would also, for the members, want to go on the record that the governor did call my office about a half an hour ago to indicate he would veto this bill,” said Blake.

Another senator said municipalities should not have the right to supersede state law on firearms or any other issue.