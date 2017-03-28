NJ Students Learn Life Lessons, Basketball Skills At Sixers Academy

8th Annual RMHC Telethon: More Than $1.2 Million Raised | #RMHCCBS3 | Bidding For Good | Photos 

March 28, 2017 7:40 PM By Don Bell
Filed Under: Don Bell, sixers

NEW JERSEY (CBS) — The Sixers may have been in Brooklyn Tuesday night, but their presence was still felt locally as 75 middle school students got a treat in Pitman, New Jersey.

CBS 3’S Don Bell explains it was passing drills, and a chance to learn about the pro game and life lessons from former Sixer Jumaine Jones.

It was a day of fun for students from the Camden Forward School and Ziegler Elementary, and it was day to learn about proper nutrition and staying active.

UP2US Sports Master Coach Sean Johnson said, “What you put in comes out, you know and if you put junk in you’re not going to have the energy to do the things you need to do to life a healthy lifestyle”

As for the kids, they had a great time and learned an important lesson even if they aren’t a fan of certain foods

Devon Coleman from Camden, NJ said, “I mean I’m not much of a vegetable person but I think it plays a big part in training and developing your body”

