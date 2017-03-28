8th Annual RMHC Telethon: Details | #RMHCCBS3 | Bidding For Good | Photos | Call 1-844-977-CBS3 To Donate

NJ High School Student Accused Of Having ‘Kill List’

March 28, 2017 8:42 AM
Filed Under: high school, New Jersey

LINWOOD, NJ (CBS) – Police responded to a South Jersey high school after receiving a report of a student having a “Kill List.”

The Lindwood Police Department responded to Mainland Regional High School after students told staff members that another student made statements about having a “Kill List” and allegedly said he wanted to “gas bomb the school.”

Authorities say the student was removed from class by staff and was transported to the Lindwood Police Department to be interviewed along with his parents, who police say are supportive of the investigation.

The Linwood Police Department is investigating the allegations with cooperation from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Linwood Police Department Detective Bureau at 609-926-7968.

