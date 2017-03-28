8th Annual RMHC Telethon: Details | #RMHCCBS3 | Bidding For Good | Photos | Call 1-844-977-CBS3 To Donate

News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | March 28

March 28, 2017 8:49 AM By Chris Stigall
6:00 Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced how the Justice Department will deal with sanctuary cities.

6:35 What’s Trending: Johnny Rotten, Emo Trump speeches, Spiderman, Chuck Berry, Drake, Darius Rucker

6:50 An Alabama Congressman has introduced a one-sentence bill that would repeal the Affordable Care Act.

7:00 Delaware Senator Chris Coons addressed the confirmation process for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.

7:22 USA Today: The ‘princess culture’ is ruining girls.

8:00 Ted Koppel thinks Sean Hannity is bad for America.

8:25 Donald Trump may be interested in working with West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin to further his legislative agenda.

8:35 What’s Trending: Dave Hakstol, Oakland Raiders, Adele, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, The President and the Big Boy Truck

8:48 Black Lives Matter protesters called on Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams to resign.

