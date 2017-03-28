8th Annual RMHC Telethon: Details | #RMHCCBS3 | Bidding For Good | Photos | 1-844-977-CBS3

New Jersey Health Officials Warning Pet Owners About Deadly Rat-Borne Disease

March 28, 2017 3:32 PM
Filed Under: leptospirosis, New Jersey, Rats

PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — Health officials in New Jersey are warning pet owners about a deadly disease that is passed through rats.

Veterinarians in the state say they have seen a rise in the number of dogs who have contracted leptospirosis this year. The disease is a bacterial infection that is transmitted through rat urine. Health officials say dogs may be exposed to the infection after lapping up puddle water.

Suspicious Package Prompts Temporary Lockdown At White House

Symptoms in dogs are marked by fever, loss of appetite and urination problems.

Officials say they believe more dogs have contracted the disease because owners have spent more time outside with their pets due to mild temperatures this winter season. Authorities say to be mindful at dog parks.

A Bronx man died from leptospirosis in February and two others became ill.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

52nd ACM Awards
Getaway Guide To Senior Discounts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia