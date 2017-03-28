CBS Local Bracket Update: Out Of 28,373 Brackets, None Have Perfect Final Four

Bryan Altman

The next time you think about how incredible it would be to have a “perfect bracket,” maybe take a step back and try to predict the Final Four first, because that’s proved to be hard enough as is.

28,373 brackets were filled out across our 21 CBS Local sites and not one of them got the entire Final Four correct.

However, there were more than just a couple of folks that showed faith in South Carolina and picked them to make it to the Final Four. 37 people picked the Frank Martin’s Gamecocks to emerge victorious from the East Region, which was headlined by No. 1 overall seed Villanova and pre-tournament favorite according to oddsmakers, No. 2 Duke, whom South Carolina bested in the Round of 32 in one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.

Of those 37 brackets presumably filled out by South Carolina fans — or cyborgs from the future here to instill a new world order — five of them actually picked the Gamecocks to win it all. That’s approximately .018 percent of the pool.

Here’s the breakdown on the rest of the Final Four teams:

211 people selected Oregon to win the national championship (.74 percent of the pool).

3,506 people selected North Carolina to win it all (12.36 percent of pool).

3,121 people selected Gonzaga to win (11 percent of pool).

Just over 24 percent of the pool still has their winner in contention.

23.4 percent of the pool selected either Gonzaga or North Carolina to win it all.

Picking these brackets sure isn’t easy, but congrats to the brave South Carolina fans that laughed in the face of oddsmakers and analysts, and went with their squad to make it this far.

Clearly your devotion to your team has paid off thus far, and now, to paraphrase the great Howie Rose call, ‘just two more hills to climb, baby.’