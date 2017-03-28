Mother Livid Over TSA’s Rigorous Pat-Down Of Son At Airport

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Texas mother has questions for the TSA after her son with special needs was given an extensive and rigorous pat-down.

Jennifer Williamson says her son Aaron “went through hell” at Dallas Fort Worth Airport on Sunday.

She asked TSA agents to screen him in “other ways” because he has a sensory processing disorder.

In Jennifer’s Facebook video, the agent is seen explaining the procedure to Aaron, and then patting down his backside, before moving to the front and then down to his legs.

Jennifer wrote on Facebook that Aaron ended up being detained for “well over an hour.”

“I wish I had taped the entire interchange because it was horrifying. We had two DFW police officers that were called and flanking him on each side.”

Danny Kelly, a retired airline captain and aviation expert says, “The pat down is not as effective as it could be. If the person doing the search does not do it properly, it is of no value.”

In a statement about Aaron’s pat-down, the agency said, “The TSA allows for a pat-down of a teenage passenger, and in this case, all approved procedures were followed to resolve an alarm of the passenger’s laptop.”