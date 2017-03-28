LaVar Ball: ‘Prefer Lonzo To Lakers, But He’ll Play On The Moon’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers could have multiple top-five picks in the upcoming NBA Draft and UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball may be a target.

His boisterous dad LaVar, who has been making headlines over the past few weeks, joined the 94WIP Carlin & Reese Show last week and admitted his son won’t force his way out of Philadelphia if that’s where he is drafted.

Listen: LaVar Ball on the 94WIP Carlin & Reese Show

“Oh no, we’re not forcing our way out of anything,” LaVar Ball said. “My son loves the game of basketball, he’ll play it on the moon. So it doesn’t matter what team you go to.”

At 6’6″, 190-pounds Lonzo has some of those elite distribution skills that Sixers’ 2016 No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons has, but LaVar says that doesn’t matter. They can co-exist.

“I can see Lonzo’s game meshing with anybody,” said LaVar. “He’s something about that. I’ve always said he was the people’s choice since he was a baby.”

LaVar, who admitted, “You gotta have some marketing or else you gonna stay in the same spot,” says he prefers for Lonzo to land in Los Angeles with the Lakers.

“Lonzo will want to play for any team in the NBA,” LaVar explained. “I prefer him to play for the Lakers, Imma speak it into the existence. We like the west coast, but it doesn’t matter what team he goes to. He’s gonna build that team. His goal was to get to the NBA and play for any team.

“I’d prefer him and I think I’m lucky enough that he’ll end up on the west coast as a Laker.”