Philly Mayor Fires Back At AG Jeff Sessions On Sanctuary Cities

March 28, 2017 9:38 AM
Filed Under: Kenney, Sanctuary Cities

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a warning to Philadelphia and other sanctuary cities this week.

Attorney General Sessions: Sanctuary Cities Must End

He says they could lose federal funding for refusing to cooperate with immigration authorities.

The Attorney General also suggests the government may take back previously awarded grant money to cities that do not comply.

However, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is standing his ground.

“I took an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America and that includes the 4th amendment.”

GOP-Sponsored Bill Blocks Over $1 Billion In Funding To Pennsylvania Sanctuary Cities

Kenney said, “We are not going to hold people against their will without charge. That is the 4th amendment of the United States Constitution. I hope Attorney General Sessions would understand what the 4th amendment means.”

Kenney says it is likely the courts will resolve the matter.

  1. Mary Willig says:
    March 28, 2017 at 9:51 am

    This mayor needs to butt out.And he should get his nose surgically removed.

