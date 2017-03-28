Frontier Offering Non-Stop Flights From PHL To San Juan, Introductory $59 Fares

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Planning a vacation? How about San Juan, Puerto Rico – Frontier Airlines is now offering non-stop flights between Philadelphia International Airport and San Juan, Puerto Rico.
The non-stop flights on Airbus A321 will start in June and are scheduled to operate year-round, except during hurricane season.
“Our network continues to expand in markets where people want to fly,” said Josh Flyr, Frontier Vice President, Network Planning. “And customers in Philadelphia, with the addition of San Juan, Puerto Rico, now have a low-cost option to 20 destinations.”
Introductory discounted fares for $59 are available for travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, June 13 through Aug. 9, with blackout dates July 4 and July 5. The discounted flights must be purchased by March 29.
San Juan will become Frontier’s 20th non-stop destination from PHL.