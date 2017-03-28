Flyers To Host Autism Awareness Night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Flyers will host Autism Awareness Night on Thursday, March 30th at 7 p.m., when they face off against the New York Islanders at the Wells Fargo Center.
Special Lounge
- Children with autism who are attending the game, as well as the families associated with select Autism organizations, will be able to use a special lounge during the game.
- The lounge includes amenities such as beanbag chairs, board games, coloring books and crafts.
- The lounge will be located in the Hall of Fame Room on the Club Level, open from 5:30 p.m. through the end of the game.
Players Involved
- Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek will both host families in their own personal suites.
Support
- All Flyers coaches, broadcasters, and employees will wear puzzle piece ribbons in support of the autism awareness campaign.
- The ribbons will also be available for any fans that would like to show their support.
Wells Fargo Center
- It will light up blue throughout the night in honor of the beginning of National Autism Awareness Month