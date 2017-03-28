8th Annual RMHC Telethon: Details | #RMHCCBS3 | Bidding For Good | Photos | 1-844-977-CBS3

Flyers Back Home To Host Ottawa

March 28, 2017 3:18 PM By Matt Leon
Filed Under: Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After going 2-2-0 on a four-game road trip, the Flyers will be back home tonight to host the Ottawa Senators.

Philadelphia wrapped up that trip on Sunday with an impressive 6-2 win in Pittsburgh. The Flyers scored four times in the third period to break that game open.

The Flyers (78 points) have seven regular season games remaining and they come into tonight six points out of the final wildcard playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Boston currently is holding down that final spot with 84 points. There are three teams ahead of the Flyers, but behind the Bruins.

Ottawa has 90 points and they come into tonight in second place in the Atlantic Division.

This will be the third and final meeting between the Flyers and Senators this season. The teams have split the first two. On November 15th, the Flyers lost 3-2 in a shootout. Then on December 1st, the Flyers grabbed a 3-2 win in overtime. Claude Giroux netted the game-winner in that one.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Dave Isaac of the Courier Post about the Flyers and tonight’s game.

 

More from Matt Leon
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

52nd ACM Awards
Getaway Guide To Senior Discounts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia