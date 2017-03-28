Flyers Back Home To Host Ottawa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After going 2-2-0 on a four-game road trip, the Flyers will be back home tonight to host the Ottawa Senators.
Philadelphia wrapped up that trip on Sunday with an impressive 6-2 win in Pittsburgh. The Flyers scored four times in the third period to break that game open.
The Flyers (78 points) have seven regular season games remaining and they come into tonight six points out of the final wildcard playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Boston currently is holding down that final spot with 84 points. There are three teams ahead of the Flyers, but behind the Bruins.
Ottawa has 90 points and they come into tonight in second place in the Atlantic Division.
This will be the third and final meeting between the Flyers and Senators this season. The teams have split the first two. On November 15th, the Flyers lost 3-2 in a shootout. Then on December 1st, the Flyers grabbed a 3-2 win in overtime. Claude Giroux netted the game-winner in that one.
KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Dave Isaac of the Courier Post about the Flyers and tonight’s game.