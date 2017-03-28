Dunkin’ Donuts Customers Can Skip The Lines Through Waze Partnership

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Dunkin’ Donuts customers can now save time on the road and in the line.

The doughnut giant says they have partnered with the real-time crowdsourced traffic and navigation app, Waze, to allow customers to save time in line.

“We are proud to be the first brand to integrate with Waze to enhance the mobile experience and offer our DD Perks members with faster, more convenient ways for ordering ahead,” said Scott Hudler, ‎Chief Digital Officer at Dunkin’ Brands. “Loyalty is the main focus for all that we do at Dunkin’ Donuts. Leveraging the best technologies and partnering with leading brands like Waze helps our brand continue to stand apart for valuing our loyal guests and providing them with exciting and innovative new ways to purchase Dunkin’ Donuts food and beverages as quickly and seamlessly as possible.”

Members of the DD Perks Rewards Program can place their order directly by connecting to Dunkin’ Donuts’ On-the-Go Mobile Ordering feature through the Waze app before hitting the road, then speed past the line to pick it up inside a Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant.

“Our new Order Ahead feature expands Waze’s mission of saving time on the road by enabling consumers to now also save time in-store, while giving brands a new opportunity to engage with their customers,” said Jordan Grossman, Head of Business Partnerships North America at Waze. “We’re excited to launch this feature with Dunkin’ Donuts, a long-standing partner of ours, and look forward to rolling it out with more brand advertisers in the near future to further personalize the driving experience for Wazers saving them time and money.”\

