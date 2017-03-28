CBS’s NCIS Pays Tribute To Veterans With ‘Honor Flight’ Episode

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– They fought for our freedom and now they are getting a trip of a lifetime.

As seen on NCIS tonight, an organization is getting renewed attention for paying tribute to our veterans.

Henry Marini was just 22-years-old when he was drafted into the Army in 1943.

The 95-year-old World War II veteran’s recollection of those days are still vivid some 70-years-later.

“I spent 3 years of my life there, I was 25 when I got out,” said Marini.

In June of 2014, Henry and his younger brother, who is also a WWII veteran, took part in an Honor Flight trip down to Washington, D.C. to visit the World War II memorial.

Honor Flight, which was featured on Tuesday night’s episode of NCIS on CBS, is a nonprofit that has helped to transport more than 80,000 veterans to the World War II memorial and other veteran memorials in D.C. since 2011–all at no cost to the veterans.

“It makes you feel great, I can’t stop talking enough how great it is,” Marini said.

“It’s just a good feeling for them that somebody cares,” said the veteran’s wife, Lois Marini.

Henry and his wife Lois have been married for 63 years they’ve got here kids eight grandkids and a lifetime of memories together.

Now, they’ve added another lasting memory thanks to a heroes salute from Honor Flight.