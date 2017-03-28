8th Annual RMHC Telethon: Details | #RMHCCBS3 | Bidding For Good | Photos | 1-844-977-CBS3

Catholic School Evacuated After Being Struck By Lightning

March 28, 2017 2:09 PM
Filed Under: Cardinal John Foley Regional Catholic High School, Lightning Strike

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Catholic school in Havertown had to be evacuated Tuesday after the building was struck by lightning.

Cardinal John Foley Regional Catholic High School said in a statement the lightning strike left them with “no communication services.”

“All students are being dismissed as parents/caretakers arrive at the gym,” the school said.

The Oakmont Fire Company said there were no injuries.

“Lightning strike this morning at Cardinal John Foley School. No injuries and the staff did a great job evacuating the building,” the fire department tweeted.

The school said if parents have an emergency, to call Annunciation BVM Parish at 610-449-1613.

 

