Mac & Cheese Dog, Roast Pork Fries Among New Items At Citizens Bank Park

March 28, 2017 12:24 AM By Vittoria Woodill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Baseball season is almost here!

The Phillies home opener is Friday, April 7th– and on Monday, the team revealed what’s new at the ballpark.

First– we’ll start with fashion. There’s a whole new line of merchandise.

Our Vittoria Woodill helped model some of the new items– including the Phillies college cap line. The hat not only includes the Phillies logo, but also the logos of six Philadelphia universities.

Vittoria also got a sneek peek at the delicious new food-lineup sure to satisfy any appetite:

Italian Roast Pork Stak: Boardwalk fries topped with in-house roast pork, sharp Provolone cheese sauce, cherry pepper aioli and chopped roasted long hots

italian roast pork stak cbp Mac & Cheese Dog, Roast Pork Fries Among New Items At Citizens Bank Park

Italian Roast Pork Stak (Photo/ Aramark)

Jersey Shore Dog: All beef hot dog, topped with pork roll and finished with a drizzle of American cheese sauce

Harry The K’s Pastrami Sausage: House cured pastrami sausage, with hickory smoked bacon red cabbage, topped with Tarragon mustard

harry the ks pastrami sausage cbp Mac & Cheese Dog, Roast Pork Fries Among New Items At Citizens Bank Park

Harry The K’s Pastrami Sausage (Photo/ Aramark)

Farmer’s Market Grain Bowl: Toasted red quinoa, brown rice, sweet peppers, cucumbers, radish, baby herbs, honey balsamic vinaigrette

“As sports’ food and beverage expert, creating a menu complete with unique and distinctive options has always been a hallmark of ours,” said Carl Mittleman, President of Aramark’s Sports and Entertainment division. “Our culinary teams work tirelessly to create menus that are on-trend and full of variety and complementary flavors and this year’s offerings, once again, set the standard for ballpark dining.”

