Zeoli Show Log 03.27.17

3pm- Conservatives are being blamed for the House’s failure to pass a healthcare reform bill.
3:20pm- Ann Coulter, author of In Trump We Trust, joins the show to discuss why government should not be involved in healthcare.
3:40pm- On Sunday morning, President Trump took to twitter blaming both the Heritage Foundation and the House Freedom Caucus for the survival of Obamacare and the continual funding of Planned Parenthood.
3:50pm- Iowa State students were asked to write a paper from the perspective of terrorists.
4:20pm- Val DiGiorgio, Pennsylvania GOP Chairman, calls in to talk about the current state of affairs in local politics.
4:30pm- United Airlines banned two girls from a flight for wearing leggings. The girls were employees of the company and were not wearing the proper attire to utilize the airlines ‘buddy pass’ option.
4:45pm- Hollywood studios are planning on making movies available online 45 days after their initial theater release.
4:55pm- Sen. Bernie Sanders claims Democrats will not filibuster Judge Gorsuch’s appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court.
5pm- Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that he and his department are planning to target sanctuary cities. Numerous cities run the risk of seeing federal funding revoked.
5:20pm- On CBS Sunday Morning, Ted Koppel told Sean Hannity that people like him are bad for America.
5:25pm- Joe Scarborough says that Trump should work with Sen. Chuck Schumer to pass his tax bill and should simultaneously avoid conservatives.