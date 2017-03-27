What`s In Cindy`s Closet?

We wanted to find out how much WIP Marketing Director Cindy Webster has spent on all of her Phillies merchandise over her years of being a fan.

We enlisted Francis Winkey, senior merchandise manager for the majestic clubhouse store at citizens bank park, to go through all of her Phillies items and assign an estimated retail value to her collection.

We want you to guess how much money has spent on Phillies merchandise.

All you have to do is call Angelo and the morning team at 1-888-729-9494 during the show and guess the grand total how much money (in dollars and cents) you think Cindy has spent on Phillies merch.

We will record everyone`s guesses and at the end of the week, the estimated retail value of Cindy`s entire Phillies collection will be revealed. The person who guesses the closest to the grand total, without going over, will be the winner!

Plus, if you guess the exact amount in dollars & cents, you will win a bonus prize of a Cole Hamels autographed baseball!

You can win:

• Pair of tickets to the Phillies home opener vs. The Washington nationals on Friday, April 7th at 3:05pm

And…

• The Majestic Clubhouse Store will outfit the winner from head to toe in Phillies gear to wear for the home opener!

Check out a small sample of Cindy`s Phillies Merchandise below!