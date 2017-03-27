Weekend, DC Holiday Give You 3 Extra Days To File Your Taxes

BREAKING: Parts of I-95 Briefly Shut Down Due To Philly Barricade Situation

March 27, 2017 8:30 PM By Lynne Adkins
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hope you’re ready. There are just three weeks until your taxes are due — and this year you get additional time to prepare.

Good news! Your tax returns aren’t due until Tuesday April 18 this year, according to IRS Spokesman Eric Smith.

“That’s because the interaction of the weekend and a holiday in the District of Columbia,” Smith explained. “The normal day is April 15, that’s on a Saturday. Monday, April 17 is Emancipation Day in DC, so everybody throughout the country gets until Tuesday, April 18.”

If that’s still not enough time, you can file for a six-month extension to file the form, but if you owe money, that must be paid on time or you’ll face fines and penalties.

And if you can’t afford to pay what you owe, Smith urges taxpayers to contact the IRS and set up a payment plan.

“What we tell people to do is file your return if you can send a payment with your return,” he said. Even a partial payment will help. In most cases it’s easy to set up a payment agreement.”

Smith says most of us get a refund. The average is about $3,000.

