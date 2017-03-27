Weekend, DC Holiday Give You 3 Extra Days To File Your Taxes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hope you’re ready. There are just three weeks until your taxes are due — and this year you get additional time to prepare.

Good news! Your tax returns aren’t due until Tuesday April 18 this year, according to IRS Spokesman Eric Smith.

READ: Getting Ready To File Your Taxes? Be Sure You Know What Information Is Required

“That’s because the interaction of the weekend and a holiday in the District of Columbia,” Smith explained. “The normal day is April 15, that’s on a Saturday. Monday, April 17 is Emancipation Day in DC, so everybody throughout the country gets until Tuesday, April 18.”

If that’s still not enough time, you can file for a six-month extension to file the form, but if you owe money, that must be paid on time or you’ll face fines and penalties.

READ: Should You Do Your Own Taxes? Expert Says It Depends

And if you can’t afford to pay what you owe, Smith urges taxpayers to contact the IRS and set up a payment plan.

“What we tell people to do is file your return if you can send a payment with your return,” he said. Even a partial payment will help. In most cases it’s easy to set up a payment agreement.”

Smith says most of us get a refund. The average is about $3,000.