Weekend Box Office Report: Competition Can’t ‘Kill The Beast’

March 27, 2017 4:00 AM By Bill Wine
Filed Under: Bill Wine, weekend box office report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Beauty and the Beast remains a box-office beast.

The record-breaking live-action musical remake earned an estimated $88 million on its second weekend of release for another impressive first-place finish.

Last weekend’s runner-up, Kong: Skull Island, dropped to third place with $14 million, while three debuting attractions finished among the leaders.

The new action-adventure fantasy, Power Rangers, was second with a total of $41 million.

In fourth place was the new science fiction thriller, Life, with Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds, with $13 million.

And the new big-screen version of the buddy-cop television series, CHiPs, was seventh with $8 million.

Overall, industry-wide totals were well below those of last weekend, but well ahead of those of the counterpart weekend a year ago.

