Ronald McDonald House Helping Family From Pakistan Whose Daughter Suffers From Rare Disease

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Maria Shahid is on the move.

This rambunctious 6-year-old has so much fun inside the Ronald McDonald House, she’s been staying here with her parents for three months.

“The help we received here, I will never forget about,” said Maria’s mother.

Maria’s family is from Pakistan. They’re a long way from home, but on the other side of the world, they’ve found their second home – the Ronald McDonald House of Delaware.

Maria was diagnosed with a rare disease when she was just 4 years old. Morquio A Syndrome affects the bones and spine.

“It was really shocking time for me when doctors say it’s really rare and we cannot find the diagnosis in Pakistan,” she said.

So Shahid brought Maria to Nemours-Alfred I. DuPont Hospital in Wilmington.

“After the surgery, she is not complaining as much about the pain and her activity also improved and she can walk more than she was walking before the surgery,” she said.

And then it was on to the elevator for a ride down to the theater. Yes, this Ronald McDonald House has a theater!

She may not be in the movies, but Maria is our shining star. It’s a smile that comes to life in the house that love built.