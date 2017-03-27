Report: Amazon Potentially Exploring Idea Of Furniture Stores

BREAKING: Parts of I-95 Briefly Shut Down Due To Philly Barricade Situation

March 27, 2017 8:47 PM
Filed Under: amazon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some say Amazon led to the downfall of big box stores, but now, the online retailer could be building stores of its own.

The New York Times says Amazon is exploring the idea of creating stores that sell furniture and home appliances  — items that customers may want to see before they buy.

The stores would serve as showcases where people could view the items in person, with orders being delivered to their homes, says the report.

Amazon is also considering an electronics-store concept similar to Apple’s retail stores. These would sell Amazon devices like the smart-home speaker ‘Echo.’

The Times is quick to point out that talking about stores isn’t the same as definitive plans.

There’s a chance that Amazon will scrap the ideas if they prove to be unworkable.

