PSPCA: Dog Found Stabbed Multiple Times In Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities are seeking the public’s help after a dog was found stabbed and left to die in Southwest Philadelphia Saturday morning.

According to the Pennsylvania SPCA, the dog named “Duke” was found on the 900 block of South 55th Street suffering from multiple stab wounds and other injuries.

The PSPCA says due to Duke’s grave condition, and possible acts of cruelty towards him, ACCT Philly contacted the PSPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement Department.

They say Duke underwent emergency surgery and is recovering in the organization’s shelter hospital. He is currently in guarded, but stable condition.

The PSPCA says Duke’s owner was out of town at the time of the incident and has since surrendered him to the PSPCA.

They say it’s been reported that Duke escaped from the yard while being watched by his owner’s friend, and he may have encountered another dog while loose.

Duke, who allegedly has never shown any aggression towards other dogs in the past, may have been involved in a tussle with another dog, the PSPCA says, but it is unknown if his injuries occurred in conjunction with this incident, or if he was already injured.

“While we don’t know the whole story, we do know that Duke was stabbed at some point and left to die. Whether he was involved in an incident with another dog or not, it is not okay to stab a dog and leave it bleeding on the street. Duke, and all dogs, deserve more than that,” said Nicole Wilson, Director of the PSPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement.

The incident is under investigation. The PSPCA is urging anyone with information, or who may have seen Duke, to contact them at 866-601-SPCA.

Tips can be left anonymously.