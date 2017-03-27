Police: Man Charged For Eating Pancakes In Street

LAKEWOOD, Fla. (CBS/AP) — Authorities say they’ve charged a Florida man recorded on video sitting in the street eating pancakes.
A Lakeland police news release says Kiaron Thomas was charged Thursday with placing an obstruction in the roadway and disrupting the free flow of traffic. He was not arrested but issued an April 25 court date.
Police first received a call Tuesday morning about a man sitting in the crosswalk of a busy intersection. The caller said the man had a small TV tray in front of him and was eating what appeared to be pancakes. Officers responded, but the man had already left.
Study Shows No Long-Term Cognitive Benefit To Breastfeeding
“The incident was followed up by the Neighborhood Liaison Officers on March 23rd and officers determined that he lived approximately 100 yards south of the intersection of the incident,” police said in a statement.
A video of the incident was later posted on Facebook and shared in a message to police. Several people tagged the video to Thomas, who police say admitted pulling the prank.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
One Comment
This guy is a 100% idiot for putting himself in danger and may end up getting run over by a drunk driver or high on pot. Stupid is stupid does.