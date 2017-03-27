Overweight Men At Higher Risk For Liver Disease, Study Finds

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are many concerns about obesity and the health risks associated with it, but according to a Swedish study, young men who were overweight or obese had a higher risk of developing severe liver disease or liver cancer later in life.
The data is quite alarming: compared with normal-weight men, those who were overweight at age 18 or 19 had a higher risk for severe liver disease over a follow-up period of nearly thirty years.
Development of type 2 diabetes, which is associated with obesity, further increased the risk for severe liver disease across all weight categories.
The study was not small — over 1.2 million men were evaluated.
The message is quite simple and straightforward: steps to reduce the increasing prevalence of overweight and obesity should be implemented from an early age to reduce the future burden of severe liver disease on individuals and society.