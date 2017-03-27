Man Allegedly Hacked Into Social Media Accounts Of Former Female Classmates

DELRAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A former doctor is accused of hacking the social media accounts of more than a dozen former high school classmates. Police say there could be more victims.

According to investigators, 29-year-old Peter Grossman had stolen the identities of 25 women he knew – in order to obtain photos of them off of their iCloud, Facebook and Snapfish accounts.

Police say almost all of the women were fellow 2005 graduates of Delran High School and had not spoken to Grossman in years.

“If you’re going to hack something I would think you would be hacking a bank account or something, not Facebook,” says former Delran High School grad, Maureen Henderson.

Officials say the 2,000 photos found on six different devices belonging to the suspect contained almost no sexually explicit content.

The suspect, a former Jefferson University Hospital doctor, meticulously combed through public photos of victims to determine possible password clues, say police.

“I texted it to my cousin because she was in his class. It’s just weird,” said Henderson.

Police have identified 12 of the 25 women whose photos were stolen. They are asking anyone who feels like they may have been victimized to contact authorities.

One victim, who did not want to be identified, advised to look out for notifications that passwords have been changed – and additional contacts added into your phone.

Grossman has been charged with multiple identity theft and invasion of privacy offenses.

CBS 3 reached out to Grossman’s attorney, Brian McGonagle, who has handled several high-profile cases in the region.

There has been no response as of yet.