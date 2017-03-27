KYW-TV Philadelphia News Anchor Jessica Dean To Guest Co-Host On “The Talk,” Wednesday, April 26

KYW-TV Philadelphia news anchor Jessica Dean will guest co-host for the first time on the Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show, THE TALK, Wednesday, April 26 (2:00-3:00 PM, ET), joining hosts Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler and Sheryl Underwood.

Throughout the week, news anchors from five CBS Stations around the country will serve as guest co-hosts:

· Monday, April 24: Chris Wragge, News Anchor, WCBS-TV, New York

· Tuesday, April 25: Irika Sargent, News Anchor, WBBM-TV, Chicago

· Wednesday, April 26: Jessica Dean, News Anchor, KYW-TV, Philadelphia

· Thursday, April 27: Elizabeth Cook, News Anchor, KPIX 5, San Francisco

· Friday, April 28: Jan Jeffcoat, News Anchor, WUSA, Washington, D.C.

For a chance to win a trip to Los Angeles with a guest and VIP tickets to “The Talk” on Wednesday, April 26 , fans can enter “The Talk Anchors Away” Sweepstakes by posting a comment describing why they love “The Talk” on show’s Facebook page (facebook.com/TheTalkCBS). ​ The contest closes on April 3. For official rules, go to Additionally, one lucky local viewer and guest will have the chance to win VIP tickets to “The Talk” in Los Angeles through the show’s “The Talk Anchors Away” Sweepstakes.​ The contest closes on April 3. For official rules, go to thetalk.com

A total of ​five grand prizes will be awarded, one in each market listed above, and will include: A trip to Los Angeles (+1 guest), hotel ​accommodations for ​3 days/2 nights, transportation to the show, 2 VIP tickets to the shows, and “The Talk” swag bag.