Attorney General Sessions: Sanctuary Cities Must End

WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — The Trump administration is continuing its tough talk against “sanctuary cities,” which shelter people living in the country illegally by refusing to help the federal government enforce immigration laws.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he is “urging states and local jurisdictions to comply with these federal laws.”
He says the Justice Department will require compliance with immigration laws in order for the cities to receive grants through the Office of Justice Programs. The Obama administration had a similar policy in place.
President Donald Trump had said during the campaign that he would “defund” sanctuary cities by taking away their federal funding.
But legal precedent suggests that would have been difficult to do.
Sanctuary cities include Philadelphia, New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, as well as many smaller municipalities.
One Comment
All of their mayors need to be perp-walked into the nearest ICE van.
I agree that sanctuary city must come to the end for protecting the illegal aliens. If they want to stay here, then make an effort to become a U.S. Citizen and that’s fair way of doing it. Crack down on contractors and business who know they were illegal by putting an heavy fines or jail.