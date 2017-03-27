Group Formed To Make Sure ‘Hate Has No Home In Cherry Hill’

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – Cherry Hill officials have found a new way to encourage diversity within the community.

Mayor Chuck Cahn made the announcement Monday night…

“The creation of the Cherry Hill Township Human Relations Advisory Committee.”

The 16-member committee is made up of various township officials, including the Chief of Police, Superintendent of Schools, religious leaders and more. The goal…

“To build peaceful relationships and dialogue that promote and encourage respect for the human and civil rights of all of our residents,” Cahn says. “While at the same time providing a resource for both the township by identifying potential issues of areas of concern.”

The committee will be meeting quarterly, and more often if necessary.

“We will work together to foster among our community members that will trust acceptance, fair and equality as the norm in Cherry Hill,” Cahn explains.

Coinciding with the committee launch announcement, a video called “Hate Has No Home In Cherry Hill” premiered. It was made by three Cherry Hill West students.

You can watch it below.