Emergency Crews Help Rescue Cat Following Weekend Fire In Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Emergency responders helped to rescue multiple animals after a fire over the weekend in Philadelphia.
Crews responded on Sunday morning to a residence in the 4400 block of Gratz Street.
According to Red Paw Emergency Relief Team, multiple animals were rescued, including two cats.
The organization says the family was able to grab one of the cats before running out of the home, but was unable to find “Gizzy”.
Luckily, emergency crews were able to find the cat and provide oxygen on scene, along with treating her for burn injuries.
“Gizzy’s stay in an oxygen tank, along with fluids and treatment for corneal burns will be around $500,” says Red Paw Relief. “We would like to try and cover the cost of Gizzy’s medical bill so that her family can focus on recovering and rebuilding.”
To learn how you can help CLICK HERE.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Authorities say no one else was injured in the blaze.