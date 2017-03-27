Dad Trolls Son With Bad Grades Sign At NBA Game, Twice

BREAKING: Parts of I-95 Briefly Shut Down Due To Philly Barricade Situation

March 27, 2017 8:28 PM
Filed Under: basketball, nba

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CBS) — Basketball games can be the perfect time for some father-son bonding time, but one dad decided to go to an NBA game all alone.

The dad is getting a lot of attention after he trolled his son at the Cleveland Cavaliers-Charlotte Hornets game on Friday night.

He had a very special message for his son: “Thomas get your grades back up and next time you’ll be here,” – along with sad face emoji at the end.

And the message was seen on TV in front of thousands.

The brutally honest poster has now earned the man the title, “Father of the year,” according to the internet at least

But it seems Thomas didn’t get the memo. Dad was spotted at the Houston Rockets-Oklahoma City Thunder game Sunday, and he had a new message this time.

“Thomas can you hear me now? STUDENT then ATHLETE son. In that order. Love, dad,” the sign read.

