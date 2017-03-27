NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Cosby Wants Special Treatment In Jury Selection For Sex Assault Trial, Prosecutors Claim

March 27, 2017 4:40 PM By Jim Melwert
Filed Under: Bill Cosby, Jim Melwert, KYW Newsradio

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Montgomery County prosecutors say comedian Bill Cosby should not be given special treatment in selecting a jury for his looming sex assault trial.

The filing is in response to a defense request for jury selection, which asked for among other things, a questionnaire that would be mailed to as many as 2,000 potential jurors.

READ: Property Reassessment Coming Soon To Delaware County

Prosecutors say the questionnaire submitted by the defense “Appears to be aimed at exclusively gathering information to facilitate … peremptory strikes.” Also, prosecutors claim those proposed questionnaires are an attempt to learn jurors’ opinions or “glean what decisions they might make under a future set of facts developed at trial.”

Prosecutors say they do not believe it will be difficult to seat a jury, pointing to the trial of former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane, where they were able to pick a jury in less than a day.

The issue will be the subject of a hearing scheduled in Montgomery County for Monday morning.

More from Jim Melwert
Comments

One Comment

  1. Catfish Bob says:
    March 27, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Treat it like the lumber yard. Clear prospective jurors for trial duration. Then, the first twelve off the stack are it, plus six alternates.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Senior Discounts
RMHC Telethon: Bidding For Good

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia