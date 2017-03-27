Cosby Wants Special Treatment In Jury Selection For Sex Assault Trial, Prosecutors Claim

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Montgomery County prosecutors say comedian Bill Cosby should not be given special treatment in selecting a jury for his looming sex assault trial.
The filing is in response to a defense request for jury selection, which asked for among other things, a questionnaire that would be mailed to as many as 2,000 potential jurors.
Prosecutors say the questionnaire submitted by the defense “Appears to be aimed at exclusively gathering information to facilitate … peremptory strikes.” Also, prosecutors claim those proposed questionnaires are an attempt to learn jurors’ opinions or “glean what decisions they might make under a future set of facts developed at trial.”
Prosecutors say they do not believe it will be difficult to seat a jury, pointing to the trial of former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane, where they were able to pick a jury in less than a day.
The issue will be the subject of a hearing scheduled in Montgomery County for Monday morning.
One Comment
Treat it like the lumber yard. Clear prospective jurors for trial duration. Then, the first twelve off the stack are it, plus six alternates.