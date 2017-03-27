Colbert Show Musician Honored For Outreach Work In Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– You likely know him as the high-energy band leader on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
On Monday, Jon Batiste received a special award from city officials in Philadelphia.
Batiste was honored for his music and outreach work he has done throughout the city, with the first ever Benny Golson Award — it’s named after the iconic jazz musician from Philly.
Monday also marked an early start to National Jazz Appreciation month which officially starts in April.
You can catch “John Batiste and Stay Human” every weeknight on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert at 11:35 p.m. right after Eyewitness News.