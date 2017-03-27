City, Taxpayers Foot Bill For Legal Fees Tied To Investigation Of DA Seth Williams

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams will appear before a judge Tuesday to sort out his legal counsel as he continues to fight federal corruption charges. Before the indictment, taxpayers footed the bill for the DA’s lawyer.
The city paid more than $110,000 to cover legal fees associated with the investigation involving Williams.
He and other employees in the District Attorney’s Office received legal counsel at no cost to them — as part of an order outlined in what’s known as the city’s Home Charter Rule.
It says the law department must provide outside legal representation to any city employee when it comes to matters related to their offices.
Once charges were filed against Williams, the city stopped paying, and will now try to recoup some of the cash back from his wages and pension.
But others in his office will likely continue to get legal counsel, and the bill could go up.