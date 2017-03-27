Election Watchdog Groups Take Legal Action Against Philadelphia City Commissioners

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Election watchdog groups have made no secret about wanting to disband the Philadelphia City Commissioners.

They now think they’ve found a way to do it — at least for the next election.

The groups Committee of Seventy and Philadelphia 3.0 have been critical of the commissioners — three elected officials who oversee elections. Now they have taken legal action.

Ali Perelman of Philadelphia 3.0 says they’ve asked the state Supreme Court to enforce an overlooked provision of state law.

“That’s a provision that requires the president judge of the Court of Common Pleas to replace city commissioners with temporary elections overseers in the case where there’s a charter change question on the ballot,” Perelman said.

That includes the May primary, as well as about three of four elections, though the provision has never been enforced before.

“We don’t know why this hasn’t been complied with to date,” Perelman said.

Perelman says she hopes the court action does spur discussion.

“About what it means for the City Commissioners Office if they are forced to recuse themselves,” she said.

The commissioners and their attorney in the City Solicitor’s Office declined comment.