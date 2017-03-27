Cell Phones To Be Restricted At Criminal Justice Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cell phones will soon be restricted within Philadelphia’s Criminal Justice Center. Instead, mostly everyone entering will have to lock up their phone with a special device.

Beginning April 3, defendants, witnesses, family and friends will have their cell phones magnetically locked into pouch when they enter the CJC.

“The mechanism itself is pretty simple,” said Jesse Hunt, with Yondr, the company which created the pouch. “There’s a magnetic component to it, but the strength of the magnet is such that we won’t have people walking into the courthouse with this magnet.”

When you walk out, an officer will unlock it for you so you can get your phone back.

Court got the idea after reading an article about comedian Dave Chappelle using the product at a show to keep people from recording his routine.

“We are also working with Chris Rock right now, who is on tour, and Tracy Morgan,” Hunt said.

CJC administrators have about 4,500 pouches to use. Lawyers, press and other court officials have been exempt from handing in their phone.