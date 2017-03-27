American Woman Still Recovering Following Deadly London Terror Attack

LONDON (CBS) — Family members flew in from Utah to be with a relative who is still in a London hospital after being badly injured in last week’s terror attack.

“Her healthy is steadily improving and she has been strengthened by the presence of her family. She is so grateful for the outpouring of love and generosity,” said Clint Payne, brother of Melissa Cochran.

Cochran is recovering from a broken leg and rib, but her family said she’s just coming to terms with the attack that took her husband’s life.

“The circumstances under which he was killed are obviously horrific,” said Payne.

Local British Nationals Reeling Following London Terror Attack

Kurt and Melissa Cochran were on the last day of their dream European vacation to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary, walking on Westminster Bridge when a speeding car struck them.

Kurt Cochran went over the side of the bridge and fell to his death on the concrete below.

Melissa Cochran was thrown into a souvenir stand.

“Her attitude is great right now and I know that’s because of all the love and prayers that have come from all over the world,” said Sandra Payne, Melissa Cochran’s mother.

In all, four people were killed when Khalid Massood intentionally rammed crowds on the sidewalk of the bridge before crashing into a gate at Parliament.

Relatives said despite the gut-wrenching loss, they harbor no harsh feelings toward the attacker.

A senior counterterrorism officer now said there is no evidence Massood was associated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or al-Qaeda.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.